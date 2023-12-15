Maine-Endwell 6th grader becomes published author

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Imagine being 11-years-old and a published author. For sixth-grade Maine-Endwell middle school student Charlotte Yonkoski, that’s her reality.

Yonkoski entered the young writer’s short story contest in October and just received the good news. The contest was for middle school to high school students here in the states and for British students as well.

“I didn’t expect it, because I did it for fun,” Yonkoski said. “I felt really happy and proud of myself.”

She explained her favorite part about writing is the freedom.

“You can do whatever you want with a story,” Yonkoski said. “Except for the directions, there’s nothing telling you what you have to do for it.”

Yonkoski said she encourages students to push themselves out of their comfort zones and join a competition. She said it’s best to use your imagination and try your hardest.

Yonkoski’s sixth-grade ELA teacher, Krystal Jones, told 12 News when she first heard about the competition, she knew it would be right up Yonkoski’s alley.

“I kind of figured when I introduced the competition, Charlotte would be interested,” Jones said. “She is always up for a challenge.”

Jones said she was very excited to hear the news of Yonkoski becoming a published author.

“I’m super proud,” Jones said. “I was very excited to see that she was one of the winners.”

All entries selected will be published in an actual book called “Hunter: The Hunter Chronicles” on March 31, 2024. The school will receive a copy to keep in Jones’s classroom.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.