Man facing multiple charges in case of abducted Ithaca woman killed in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced charges against a man from Richmond, Va. in a case of an abducted woman who was killed in a shootout.

The office said Michael C. Davis, who was 34-years-old when the alleged crimes were committed, was indicted on the following charges:

Abduction by force

Murder in the first degree

Twelve counts of use of a firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Nine counts of attempted aggravated murder

Shoot a law enforcement vehicle with malice

Discharge a firearm from a motor vehicle

Elude police

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

On April 5, 2023, Davis was arrested after a shootout, in which he was badly injured, with Virginia State Police.

Around 9:40 p.m. that day, Virginia State Police said a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va. The vehicle had improper registration, and incorrect license plates and was wanted out of New York State for the alleged abduction of Tatiana N. David, who was last seen in her hometown of Ithaca, NY.

David was killed in the shootout. She was found outside of the vehicle. Davis, however, was flown to hospital.

A trial date for Davis has been set for Jan. 9, 2024.

