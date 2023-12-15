Man facing multiple charges in case of abducted Ithaca woman killed in Virginia

(Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced charges against a man from Richmond, Va. in a case of an abducted woman who was killed in a shootout.

The office said Michael C. Davis, who was 34-years-old when the alleged crimes were committed, was indicted on the following charges:

  • Abduction by force
  • Murder in the first degree
  • Twelve counts of use of a firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Nine counts of attempted aggravated murder
  • Shoot a law enforcement vehicle with malice
  • Discharge a firearm from a motor vehicle
  • Elude police
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

On April 5, 2023, Davis was arrested after a shootout, in which he was badly injured, with Virginia State Police.

Around 9:40 p.m. that day, Virginia State Police said a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va. The vehicle had improper registration, and incorrect license plates and was wanted out of New York State for the alleged abduction of Tatiana N. David, who was last seen in her hometown of Ithaca, NY.

David was killed in the shootout. She was found outside of the vehicle. Davis, however, was flown to hospital.

A trial date for Davis has been set for Jan. 9, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire underneath the Bevier Street bridge around 10:45 p.m....
Bevier Street bridge to partially reopen after late night fire
Binghamton Police Officers investigated the area of 9 Andrews Ave. after a report of a person...
Man shot in arm in Binghamton
Fire crews responded to the blaze at B&B Automotive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tioga County auto shop destroyed by fire
Owego Opoly
Take a trip around Owego by playing Owego-Opoly
A Bradford County Conservation District employee shows students how to cut meat.
Harlan Rowe Middle School teacher goes viral for showing students how to skin a deer

Latest News

Norwich Police charge suspect with murder
Dept. of Environmental Conservations says it has yet to hear from Southern Tier Solutions about its gas well plans
Homeowner speaks out about house fire on Colfax Avenue
Maine-Endwell 6th grader becomes published author