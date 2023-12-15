Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire underneath the Bevier Street bridge around 10:45 p.m....
Bevier Street bridge to partially reopen after late night fire
Binghamton Police Officers investigated the area of 9 Andrews Ave. after a report of a person...
Man shot in arm in Binghamton
Fire crews responded to the blaze at B&B Automotive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tioga County auto shop destroyed by fire
Owego Opoly
Take a trip around Owego by playing Owego-Opoly
A Bradford County Conservation District employee shows students how to cut meat.
Harlan Rowe Middle School teacher goes viral for showing students how to skin a deer

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
Homeowner speaks out about house fire on Colfax Avenue
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident