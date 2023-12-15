Norwich Police charge suspect with murder

(VNL)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- The City of Norwich Police Department has made an arrest in an investigation into a summertime homicide.

The department announced on Dec. 15 that it charged Chaquasja M. Veale, 28, of Norwich with murder in the second degree. A sealed indictment of the alleged crime was opened in Chenango County Court on Dec. 15.

Veale was charged in connection to the death of 44-year-old Alisa Martin. On July 9, police responded to 89 North Broad St. for a welfare check and missing person complaint and found her body.

“I would like to thank the New York State Police, the Chenango County Sherriff’s Office, the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office, the Bertie County Sherriff’s Office located in North Carolina and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case,” said Norwich Police Chief Rueben Roach.

Chaquasja was arraigned in front of Judge Frank B. Revoir of the Chenango County Courts, and held on $400,000 bail to return to court at a later date

