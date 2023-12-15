NYSP reflects on record-breaking processing weekend turnout

(WBNG) - It’s an exciting time for New York State Police (NYSP) as it had its highest trooper candidate processing turnout in over a decade.

This month in Albany over 1,100 citizens attended processing weekend to pursue public service. For comparison, during the prior processing event, Troop C Recruitment Officer Trooper Lauren Warner says 695 were in attendance.

During NYSP’s most recent recruitment campaign, which ended in October, over 12,000 applied to take the exam.

Trooper Warner believes the 2022 revision of the tattoo policy and raising the maximum age from 29 to 34 are resulting in higher turnout numbers.

“There were a lot of people that attended processing weekend, close to 25 percent, that were over the age of 30,” said Trooper Warner.

Trooper Warner said a starting salary in the academy starts at just over $64,000. After a year, she said troopers make about $98,000 total compensation with pay increases after that. Then after 20 years of service, retirement is an option.

Trooper Warner said another recruitment campaign is happening and applications are out and being accepted through March 4.

For those interested in this career path, a criminal justice or law enforcement background is not needed.

