Sunny and cool today!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50 (46-52) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear early with increasing clouds. Low 32 (26-34) Wind W 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind N becoming E 3-8 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 Wind SE 10-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain and showers. 60% High 46 Low 40

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 90% High 48 Low 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Falling temperatures. 30% High 34 Low 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 24

After a chilly start, warmer weather moves in today with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase

tonight. Still mild for the weekend. Mild Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Cloudy and mild Sunday, but showers will move in during the afternoon. It a low to

our south will track farther west. This will give us rain Sunday night and into Monday.

Rainfall accumulations of 1-2″ are possible.

Temperatures will fall through the day Tuesday. As we turn colder, we’ll have mixed showers.

Partly cloudy and cold, more seasonable, Wednesday and Thursday.

