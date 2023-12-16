Cortland football wins NCAA Division 3 Championship 38-37 over top-ranked North Central

SALEM, Va. (WBNG) - For the first time in program history, the Cortland Red Dragons are the national champions in football for Division 3 of the NCAA.

Quarterback Zac Boyes threw for 349 yards and five touchdowns, as the Dragons were able to outlast the number one team in the country 38-37 on Friday night in the 50th annual Stagg Bowl. Boyes’ five touchdowns went to Cole Burgess (2), Joe Iadevaio (2), and JJ Haap (1).

With a little over a minute left in the game, North Central scored a touchdown to put the Cardinals an extra point away from winning, but North Central elected to go for two to try and win the game instead of sending it into overtime. On the attempt, NC quarterback Luke Lehnen ran to his left where the Cortland defense smothered the QB, solidifying their victory.

