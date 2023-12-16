DWI safety tips for the upcoming holiday season

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The season is here for Christmas parties, family gatherings and social events for the holidays.

With these gatherings, some people choose to consume alcohol and decide to drive while under the influence. DWI’s are common this time of year and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is taking every safety measure possible to make sure that drivers are safe on the roads.

The biggest piece of advice for travelers partaking in drinking is to enjoy your holiday season without ruining someone else’s. Broome County Sheriff’s Office Captain Benjamin Harting said you should plan for an alternate ride if you’ve been drinking.

“You know that you’re going to the parties enjoy yourself and have a good time. Have a plan set up for another ride, an Uber or a Lyft,” said Harting.” “Whatever you can think of just have a plan in place where you can get out of there safely and get home.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office recommends everyone think about the safety of others before drinking and driving. Drinking and driving can cause unnecessary accidents.

Captain Harting says there will be an increase in law enforcement on the roads during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.