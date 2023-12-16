Heavy rain poses flood risk

**FLOOD WATCH FOR ENTIRE REGION SUN 5 PM-TUE 5 AM**

Tonight: Cloudy. Mild. Low: 33-39.

Sunday: Dry to start, with rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80%. High: 46-52.

Sunday Night: Rain. Heavy at times. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain 100%. Low: 44-48.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times. Windy. Chance of rain 100%. High: 51↓. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. Chance of snow 40%. High: 30. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 38. Low: 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 37. Low: 24.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 36. Low: 29.

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 39. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

One more quiet night, with cloudy skies and lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Sunday will start dry, but the coastal low will begin to climb up the eastern seaboard, resulting in some rain showers by the time the afternoon arrives. Highs will remain on the mild side, with most reaching near 50. The rain begins to pick up in intensity as the overnight begins, leading to the potential of flash flooding. River flooding is possible, with minor flooding expected at the Susquehanna River in Vestal and Conklin. The Delaware River near Walton is also showing the chance of minor flooding. Stay weather aware during this time, and if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and find a different route. Rain will continue to be heavy during the morning on Monday before tapering off by the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be between 2-3″, with localized higher amounts possible. Highs on Monday will be in the low-50s before falling throughout the day.

Tuesday will be much colder, with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the low 30s. The rest of the week will see seasonable temperatures and sunny skies, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Saturday will see partial sunshine and highs approaching 40.

