Tioga County Sheriff warns of phone scams

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be aware of the “grandparents” scam.

The office said on Dec. 12, it received numerous reports regarding a fraudulent organization targeting the elderly in the county. The office wrote:

A fraudulent organization is targeting the elder population in Tioga County. A well organized and legitimate-sounding entity is contacting people by telephone and pretending to be a grandchild, friend or relative in crisis.

The actor on the phone correctly names themself as the victim’s relative or friend and states that they have been arrested or have been in a serious car accident.

The phone is then turned over to an actor pretending to be an attorney, at which point large sums of US currency are demanded to bail the relative or friend out of jail. The organization will strongly urge the victim to drive to their bank, withdraw the money and then package it in an envelope or box. A courier is then sent to the home of the victim where the money is collected at the front door.

Often, the organization will call the victim back and the person acting as an attorney will demand that additional cash be shipped to an out of state address.

The sheriff’s office said it wants to remind the public that money should never be given out to strangers. And if you receive a suspicious call, you should verify its legitimacy.

Suspicious calls should be reported to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

