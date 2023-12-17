Black Bears take down Watertown 4-0 for second-straight win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears scored three goals in the first period, giving them more than enough of a cushion to push past the Watertown Wolves 4-0.

Tyson Kirkby opened up the scoring in the first period on a power play, ripping a shot from the right circle to give the Black Bears the early lead. Just four minutes later, Josh Fletcher scored on a deflected shot off the stick of Mathieu Boislard to give Binghamton a two-goal advantage.

After earning another power play, defenceman Donald Olivieri scored on a slap shot from the left circle, giving the Bears at 3-0 lead after the first period. They’d tack on one more to secure their 14th win on the season.

