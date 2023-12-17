More than 300 gifts given to nursing homes in Broome County by Boris the Skeleton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Boris the Skeleton made special deliveries today at three different nursing homes in Broome County.

Boris the Skeleton is a local organization that strives to support and raise funds for schools, families and charity organizations within the community. The program started three and a half years ago during Halloween and has become a light of hope during the holidays.

Each year, Boris the Skeleton selects a group of people or an organization to help for its Christmas Program, and in 2023, three nursing homes received Christmas gifts for every resident. Owner of Boris the Skeleton Samantha Dallaverde said this year is extra special for her.

“My great-grandmother was a resident of Willow Point for 42 years and her picture is located in the lobby,” said Dallaverde. “We wanted to give back to our community and we like to keep all of our fundraising near and dear to our family.”

Boris the Skeleton provided 335 total residents with Christmas gifts at Good Shepard Fairview, Ideal Nursing Home, and Willow Point.

This year the program wanted to make the elderly community feel loved around the holidays said Dallaverde.

Boris the Skeleton accepts donations year-round for its annual program.

