Heavy rain arrives throughout the night

**FLOOD WATCH FOR ENTIRE REGION UNTIL TUE 5 AM**

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Breezy. 1-2″ possible. Chance of rain 100%. Low: 43-47.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times. .5-1″ of rain. Gusts over 30 MPH. Chance of rain 100%. High: 44-49↓.

Monday Night: Cloudy and cold. Snow showers. Chance of snow 60%. Low: 26-33.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. Chance of snow 40%. High: 31. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 38. Low: 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 39. Low: 22.

Friday: Sunny with a few clouds. High: 37. Low: 25.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few peaks of sun. High: 38. Low: 28.

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 41. Low: 31.

Forecast Discussion:

A nor’easter arrives during the night, leading to heavy rain. Models have agreed on a more eastward path, which will lead to the heaviest of rain being east of us. That being said, we will still see heavy rainfall during the night, with totals overnight will be between 1-2″. It will be windy as well, mainly for those locations over 1400 feet in elevation. Gusts in those regions will get up to near 40 MPH. Those in the valley will see winds nearing 30 MPH. Temperatures will only drop to the mid-50s.

Rain will remain heavy for Monday morning, adding an additional .5″-1″ of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s early, before cold air moves in and drops temperatures throughout the day. The blast of cold air and lingering moisture will lead to snow showers overnight, with very little accumulation expected. With the amount of rain expected, rivers across the Southern Tier will rise to the action stage, with the Susquehanna at Vestal and Conklin expected to crest at minor flood stage. The Delaware River at Walton is expected to rise to minor flood stage as well, before falling by Wednesday.

The cold air remains for Tuesday, as do the scattered snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low-30s.

The rest of the forecast period will be quiet as we head into the Christmas weekend, as a large area of high pressure moves overhead. This will allow for temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s through Friday. With these temperatures also comes plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Saturday will see more clouds as a system well to our south will bring in some upper-level moisture. Highs will once again reach the upper 30s. Christmas Eve will see highs in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

