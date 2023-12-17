Jets eliminated from playoff contention after loss to Dolphins. Rodgers' comeback bid in question

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during an NFL football game...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(Doug Murray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The very slim opening the New York Jets had of keeping their playoffs hopes alive closed with an emphatic dud. And it might have ended the chances of Aaron Rodgers making a late-season return from a torn Achilles tendon.

A week after their 30-6 win over Houston, Zach Wilson and the Jets hoped that dominant performance would catapult a run that could end the franchise’s 12-season playoff skid. Instead, they were eliminated following an embarrassing 30-0 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after both Houston and Cleveland won their games. The loss assured a sixth consecutive losing season for the Jets.

