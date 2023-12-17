Life of Chenango County Civil War soldier comes to life in new book

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- After months of work and preparation, the Greene Historical Society has published a Civil War book dedicated to the life of a Chenango County soldier.

The book is a compilation of 130 letters and an 1863 diary written by Henry Andrews during the Civil War. The historical society was gifted the material by James Blakeslee.

Working on the book was a collective effort between all Chenango County historians, said Former President of the Greene Historial Society Nancy Bromley.

“I was so grateful to all the historians in Chenango County,” she said. “When we first received the letters, I called a meeting with all of them to show the man from their towns that were mentioned in it.”

The book is on sale at the Moore Memorial Library in Greene.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.