NoMa Santa’s Workshop teaches children about giving back to community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The NoMa Community Center held its “Santa’s Workshop” event on Saturday.

The free event encouraged children to select two presents for a significant adult in their lives. The children wrapped the gifts, enjoyed a pancake breakfast and participated in other festive activities.

“It teaches children about giving back,” said NoMa Coordinator Brandy Brown. “It also brings the community together.”

NoMa is also accepting donations of new and lightly used gift items for adults on Monday starting at 1:30 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Some items you could donate include kitchenware, coffee, mugs, purses, books, candles and much more.

The organization asks that you email nomanorthofmain@gmail.com if you plan on dropping off items outside of the hours provided above.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.