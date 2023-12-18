‘ACHIEVE’ showcases new $4.6 million facility in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- On Monday, ACHIEVE launched its newly renovated $4.6 million facility in Norwich. with a tour that included guests like Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19)

The project is known as “New Beginning in Norwich” and is aimed at serving those with intellectual disabilities.

The more than 24,000-square-foot building now offers a massive multi-purpose meeting space, a cafe and kitchen for job skills training, an activity center and much more.

The CEO of ACHIEVE Amy Howard said it is exciting to see the dream become a reality.

“So, for the team of us that have been working on this project, to be able to work on facility, open up new opportunities for people with disabilities and their families and the nondisabled, adult aging population it is like such a, you know we are very proud and it is such an accomplishment,” said Howard.

The current building used to be ACHIEVE’s old CWS Parking Facility. The ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening for the new ACHIEVE building is slated for April 1.

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) was present at the event. Molinaro is a major proponent of making the lives of people with disabilities easier.

