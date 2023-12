(WBNG) -- Binghamton University is hosting a job fair from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 20. A variety of jobs will be available to apply to.

It will be held at the Events Center.

For a list of classified service positions available at Binghamton University, follow this link. For a full list of positions available at dining services, follow this link.

