Derek Carr throws 3 TD passes to lead Saints past Giants 24-6 to snap New York's winning streak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek Carr passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns, New Orleans sacked Tommy DeVito seven times and the Saints defeated the New York Giants 24-6.

Carr connected on 23 of 28 passes without a turnover in one of his most efficient outings this season. His scoring passes went for 7 yards to Keith Kirkwood, 24 to Juwan Johnson and 1 to Jimmy Graham. The result kept the Saints tied atop the NFC South with Tampa Bay at 7-7- and snapped the Giants’ three-game winning streak. DeVito was 20 of 34 for 177 yards as the Giants fell to 5-9 to guarantee themselves a losing record.

