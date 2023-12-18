Derek Carr throws 3 TD passes to lead Saints past Giants 24-6 to snap New York's winning streak

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after scoring as New York Giants...
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after scoring as New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek Carr passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns, New Orleans sacked Tommy DeVito seven times and the Saints defeated the New York Giants 24-6.

Carr connected on 23 of 28 passes without a turnover in one of his most efficient outings this season. His scoring passes went for 7 yards to Keith Kirkwood, 24 to Juwan Johnson and 1 to Jimmy Graham. The result kept the Saints tied atop the NFC South with Tampa Bay at 7-7- and snapped the Giants’ three-game winning streak. DeVito was 20 of 34 for 177 yards as the Giants fell to 5-9 to guarantee themselves a losing record.

