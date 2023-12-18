‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County ‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ has been postponed due to flooding.

“Community Night,” hosted by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife, Jessica, will allow the public to enjoy the fourth annual Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson free of admission. Typically, it’s $25 per vehicle but veterans have been able to get in for free.

Festival of Lights organizers said the event will be rescheduled for as soon as possible, pending the condition of the park. For Monday night, there will not be a Festival of Lights event at all.

Sheriff Akshar said the idea for Community Night came from his children, who have attended the event every year.

Heavy rains from Sunday night into Monday have drenched most of the Greater Binghamton area. The National Weather Service warned Monday morning that some spots along the Susquehanna and Chenango rivers could see the effects of moderate flooding. The Chenango River runs right to Otsiningo Park.

Santa Claus is set to make an appearance at Community Night.

