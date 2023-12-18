‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County ‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ has been postponed due to flooding.

“Community Night,” hosted by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife, Jessica, will allow the public to enjoy the fourth annual Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson free of admission. Typically, it’s $25 per vehicle but veterans have been able to get in for free.

Festival of Lights organizers said the event will be rescheduled for as soon as possible, pending the condition of the park. For Monday night, there will not be a Festival of Lights event at all.

Sheriff Akshar said the idea for Community Night came from his children, who have attended the event every year.

Heavy rains from Sunday night into Monday have drenched most of the Greater Binghamton area. The National Weather Service warned Monday morning that some spots along the Susquehanna and Chenango rivers could see the effects of moderate flooding. The Chenango River runs right to Otsiningo Park.

Santa Claus is set to make an appearance at Community Night.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Boris the Skeleton delivers gifts to nursing home residents
More than 300 gifts given to nursing homes in Broome County by Boris the Skeleton
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast

Latest News

Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
USS Remlik Mate honored for saving crew’s life 106 years ago
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango to hold special meeting due to vacancy at clerk’s office