Flooding Is a Threat

Flood Watch for the entire area until 5 AM Tuesday

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Temperatures fall through the 40s. .25-.75″ 100%

High 40s Wind NW becoming W 10-20 G35 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow ad snow showers. 0-.10″ rain, 0-1″ snow Low 28 (24-30)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 22 Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 38 Low 22

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 38 Low 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 20% High 38 Low 26

SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. High 38 Low 26

As a low works its way up the Coast, we’ll have clouds, rain and gusty winds. The rain

will taper to showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling.

With colder weather tonight, we’ll have snow and snow showers.

Breezy and cold Tuesday with lingering snow showers. As high pressure moves in, we’ll

have mostly clear skies Tuesday night.

Cold, but quiet Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have a few mixed showers Saturday.

Cool and quiet for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies.

