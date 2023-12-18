Kilmer Mansion shares history of USS Remlik

BINGHAMTON(WBNG) -- Friends of Kilmer Mansion recognized USS Remlik and Chief Boatswain’s Mate John MacKenzie.

106 years ago today, MacKenzie put his life on the line while serving on board Remlik. Remlik was previously a Binghamton-owned yacht before turning into a United States Navy Patrol Boat. While serving in WWI, MacKenzie sat on a depth charge during a bad storm and prevented the loss of the entire crew and ship. Board of Director of Friends of Kilmer Mansion John Charles Darrow said MacKenzie displayed the true acts of a veteran

“You see things on disabled veterans on the television every day,” said Darrow. “Those are John MacKenzie’s that were unfortunately scathed in battle and the battle still wages for freedom.”

MacKenzie was awarded the Medal of Honor for his selfless act while serving on December 17, 1917.

“He was engaged in the war to end all wars and preserve democracy, " said Darrow.

This year is the first time that MacKenzie is being recognized for his role in coastal defense in France.

In 2027, Friends of Kilmer Mansion plan to celebrate the 110th anniversary of MacKenzie receiving the Medal of Honor.

