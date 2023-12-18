Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday morning, the community gathered to celebrate the life of Barbara Donnelly who passed on Dec. 12.

Donnelly was known across the area for her dedication to helping underserved populations, never afraid of taking on a challenge that would change someone’s quality of life.

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth became familiar with Donnelly through her work with the organization and said it’s rare to find someone who helped so many on this level.

“When you think about the hurting people of our community, those who are hungry, those who don’t have a place to stay, those who are being abused and taken advantage of by others and those who are broke and struggling; these are people who are sadly overlooked, but Barb didn’t overlook them,” said Aylesworth.

Those in attendance shared stories of Donnelly’s many charitable endeavors. Aylesworth described them as acts that truly went above and beyond.

“She would find hotel rooms for those who didn’t have a home and figure out how to get them paid for,” said Aylesworth. “She figured out a way to get clothes and Christmas presents for families in need. She helped those who were struggling with mental health and addiction. She rescued women who were being abused in trap houses. She fought hard to get a warming station up and running. She would even take in the pets of those who were evicted.”

In lieu of flowers, Donnelly’s family said to consider donating to the Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier an organization she served as the director of.

She was 66-years-old.

