Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly

She passed away on Dec. 12
(JA McCormack Sons Funeral Home, Inc.)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday morning, the community gathered to celebrate the life of Barbara Donnelly who passed on Dec. 12.

Donnelly was known across the area for her dedication to helping underserved populations, never afraid of taking on a challenge that would change someone’s quality of life.

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth became familiar with Donnelly through her work with the organization and said it’s rare to find someone who helped so many on this level.

“When you think about the hurting people of our community, those who are hungry, those who don’t have a place to stay, those who are being abused and taken advantage of by others and those who are broke and struggling; these are people who are sadly overlooked, but Barb didn’t overlook them,” said Aylesworth.

Those in attendance shared stories of Donnelly’s many charitable endeavors. Aylesworth described them as acts that truly went above and beyond.

“She would find hotel rooms for those who didn’t have a home and figure out how to get them paid for,” said Aylesworth. “She figured out a way to get clothes and Christmas presents for families in need. She helped those who were struggling with mental health and addiction. She rescued women who were being abused in trap houses. She fought hard to get a warming station up and running. She would even take in the pets of those who were evicted.”

In lieu of flowers, Donnelly’s family said to consider donating to the Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier an organization she served as the director of.

She was 66-years-old.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Boris the Skeleton delivers gifts to nursing home residents
More than 300 gifts given to nursing homes in Broome County by Boris the Skeleton
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
USS Remlik Mate honored for saving crew’s life 106 years ago
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango to hold special meeting due to vacancy at clerk’s office