Nearly $144,000 given to a Chenango County airport for equipment upgrades

The airport plans to replace its outdated weather observation system
A look at the AWOS computer at the airport in Norwich.
A look at the AWOS computer at the airport in Norwich.(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Nearly $144,000 will be given to the Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Norwich as part of Rep. Marc Molinaro’s (R, NY-19) $3.5 million airport funding package.

The funding plan, announced in late November, allocates funds to nine Upstate New York airports, including the Greater Binghamton Regional Airport.

The airport in Norwich plans to use the funding to replace its Automated Weather Observing System, or AWOS, since the current system is outdated and faulty.

“Sometimes the AWOS has said it’s not raining when it is or it’s snowing when it’s clear as day,” said Airport Administrator & Director of Planning Shane Butler. “So, having a good system is going to keep that reliability for us and our pilots to make sure they can come in safely.”

Butler said a mix of pilots fly in and out of the airport, including recreation aircraft and a skydiving company. He emphasized the importance of having a new AWOS system not only for safety but also for its cost-effectiveness: The less it breaks down, the more money that is saved in repair costs.

A replacement for the system is underway for early 2024, according to Butler.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

