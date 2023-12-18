Orphaned bear cubs get second chance at life at zoo

Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo.

The cubs, named Timber and Thorn in honor of their forest home and the local soccer teams, were found wandering separately in Alaska and were too young to survive on their own, the zoo said.

Both of the cubs were rescued by state wildlife officials and taken to the Alaska Zoo for care before coming to the Rose City.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timber and Thorn to Oregon,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

The cubs are currently settling into a small section of Black Bear Ridge before joining adult bears Cubby and Dale in the full habitat.

“Visitors may catch glimpses of the cubs now, but they don’t have access to all of Black Bear Ridge yet,” Koons said. “Once Timber and Thorn are ready, they’ll be able to venture out into the larger habitat. I have a feeling that new climbing structure is going to get a lot of use.”

The zoo said donations to the Oregon Zoo Foundation helped with a habitat remodel for the black bears, which included a custom-made bear hammock and plenty of new places for the cubs to explore.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

