Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued multiple flooding-related weather alerts for Dec. 18 due to heavy rainfall.

A few areas of the Greater Binghamton area could see rivers rise to at least moderate flood stage. That’s according to data from the National Weather Service.

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest as of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.(National Weather Service)

To see how high the river in your area is expected to rise, click on this link to go to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service provided by the NWS.

  1. Click on the river gauge closest to your home
  2. A new page will open with a hydrograph of interest
  3. Scroll down to see historic crests and impacts at certain flood stages

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Boris the Skeleton delivers gifts to nursing home residents
More than 300 gifts given to nursing homes in Broome County by Boris the Skeleton
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast

Latest News

Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango to hold special meeting due to vacancy at clerk’s office
Friends of Kilmer Mansion honors John Mackenzie
USS Remlik Mate honored for saving crew’s life 106 years ago
Santa's Workshop