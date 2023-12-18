Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued multiple flooding-related weather alerts for Dec. 18 due to heavy rainfall.

A few areas of the Greater Binghamton area could see rivers rise to at least moderate flood stage. That’s according to data from the National Weather Service.

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest as of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. (National Weather Service)

To see how high the river in your area is expected to rise, click on this link to go to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service provided by the NWS.

Click on the river gauge closest to your home A new page will open with a hydrograph of interest Scroll down to see historic crests and impacts at certain flood stages

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

