Syracuse adds Buffalo defensive back Devin Grant in transfer portal

Syracuse helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WBNG) - New Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown has continued to add players to the Orange through the transfer portal, snagging one of the best defensive backs in the portal in Devin Grant from Buffalo. Grant announced his commitment on social media on Monday afternoon.

In his first year as a full-time defensive starter in 2023, Grant had 79 tackles, had five interceptions, forced one fumble, and recovered two.

