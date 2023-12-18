Town of Chenango to hold special meeting due to vacancy at clerk’s office

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Town of Chenango Town Board will host a meeting on Monday night regarding vacancies in the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town of Chenango posted on its website that the meeting will be held at 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

Additionally, the town posted, that due to a lack of staff, it will not be able to hand out hunting, fishing, marriage or notary licenses and is temporarily closed. However, the Town of Fenton Clerk’s Office in Port Crane will be able to assist with the aforementioned licenses.

In September, Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Ann Klenovic, a Republican, resigned from her position. As of Dec. 18, she’s still listed as the Town Supervisor on the town website. When she resigned, Deputy Supervisor Jim DiMascio became acting supervisor. He told 12 News at the time, “You don’t wish this but it happens. You have to fulfill the obligation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

