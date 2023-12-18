Town of Chenango to hold special meeting due to vacancy at clerk’s office

Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's meeting.(Town of Chenango Government Offices)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Town of Chenango Town Board will host a meeting on Monday night regarding vacancies in the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town of Chenango posted on its website that the meeting will be held at 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

Additionally, the town posted, that due to a lack of staff, it will not be able to hand out hunting, fishing, marriage or notary licenses and is temporarily closed. However, the Town of Fenton Clerk’s Office in Port Crane will be able to assist with the aforementioned licenses.

In September, Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Ann Klenovic, a Republican, resigned from her position. As of Dec. 18, she’s still listed as the Town Supervisor on the town website. When she resigned, Deputy Supervisor Jim DiMascio became acting supervisor. He told 12 News at the time, “You don’t wish this but it happens. You have to fulfill the obligation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Boris the Skeleton delivers gifts to nursing home residents
More than 300 gifts given to nursing homes in Broome County by Boris the Skeleton
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast

Latest News

Rep. Molinaro speaks on approval of impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Town of Triangle Justice resigns after allegedly poking DMV employee
NYS Court of Appeals orders new congressional maps
Josh Eisen
Republican Josh Eisen announces bid for US Senate