Truth Pharm to host its ‘Garden of Hope,’ ‘Comfort Club’ meetings and ornament making session

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is hosting its reoccurring “Garden of Hope” meetings and its “Comfort Club” meetings.

On Monday, it will host its Memorial Ornament Making as well as the Garden of Hope meeting. The ornament-making will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Garden of Hope meeting takes place every third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

The Comfort Club meetings are held every first and third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

All events are held at Truth Pharm at 49 Pine St. suite 6 in Binghamton.

