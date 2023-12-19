Artist creates handmade ornaments to showcase Owego

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Ornaments of all kinds are being offered in stores during the holidays, but a local artist is taking ornaments to the next level by showing appreciation for her hometown Owego.

The artist Larissa Hankey is hand-painting wooden ornaments to showcase the different buildings found in Owego. Hankey grew up in the village and has since relocated to Rochester, NY.

Hankey said she loved looking at the different buildings in the town and by creating these ornaments she can give that special feeling to those who still live in the area or who left home like herself.

”I have a very strong connection to my hometown, I love older historic buildings and older architecture,” said Hankey. “So I thought that recreating them onto portable ornaments would be something that would be special for people in Owego.”

The handcrafted Owego ornaments are $15 each, follow the link to contact Hankey for purchases or email her at larissakatherineart@gmail.com.

