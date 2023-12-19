Binghamton High School student nominated for Presidential Scholarship

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was a big week for a Binghamton High School senior when she found out she won a full-ride scholarship and was nominated for the highest honor in the nation a high school student can receive.

Ariana Blake is one of 2,000 students to be awarded a QuestBridge scholarship and one of 25 in New York State to be nominated for the Presidential Scholarship.

She will use her QuestBridge full-ride to attend NorthWestern Univeristy in the fall of 2025.

Blake’s teachers described her as a committed student who partakes in many extracurriculars.

The presidential scholar nomination came as a surprise to Blake, as she didn’t even know a nomination was sent in. Blake said if she were to win this award she would be overwhelmed with excitement.

Blake credited a lot of what she has received to her extra-curriculars which include: Mock Trial, Co-president of the National Honor Society, dance and canoeing. She said she is honored to be recognized for her hard work.

”It’s so exciting,” said Blake. “I mean, it sets me up for my future and what I wanna do in life,” Blake said. “And it’s also amazing because I get to connect with people with similar backgrounds to myself.”

Blake’s school counselor Derek Goulden said this is the first time they have had a student receive a nomination for the presidential scholarship.

Goulden explained that, as an educator, it is nice to see students who work hard and do the right things, get the recognition they deserve. Gouldan said it does not surprise him that Blake is getting recognized nationally and he is extremely proud of her.

”Probably one of the most curious learners that I have had in 21 years of counseling,” Gouldan said. “The hard part about working with Ariana is telling her she can only take 8 classes she can’t take 14. She’s had an interest in botany, sustainability, computer science and engineering to name a few. So, it’s hard to get her locked in but she’s fabulous, she’s everywhere in the school.”

Blake thanks all of her teachers for helping her get to where she is over the years and could not be more grateful.

