Broome County jail contract review saves $250,000 in taxes, sheriff says

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A comprehensive review of the medical provider at the Broome County Correctional Facility has rectified over $250,000 in Broome County taxpayer-funded overpayments, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced Tuesday.

Akshar said that the sheriff’s office initiated a review of the County’s contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc., the Broome County Correctional Facility’s contracted medical services provider when he took over in January 2023. He said, that after identifying significant disparities in contracted hours paid and actual hours provided between August 2022 and December 2022, he partnered with the Broome County Department of Audit & Control to conduct a comprehensive audit and review of the contract.

The sheriff noted that after comparing contracted hours and the staffing matrix agreed upon in the county’s contract to the actual hours and staff provided by PrimeCare between February 2022 through July 2023, Audit & Control found the following breaches of contract:

  • PrimeCare did not routinely provide the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with the costs incurred for services rendered as part of their monthly invoices despite the contract stipulating this requirement;
  • The net value of services not rendered by PrimeCare totaled $257,874; and
  • The staffing matrix did not reasonably reflect the mix of nursing hours actually being provided, resulting in significant changes from the matrix listed in the contract

Due to this, Akshar said PrimeCare agreed to the following rectifications:

  • PrimeCare would meet the staffing requirements listed in the contract;
  • PrimeCare would provide monthly invoices itemizing the services and costs for providing medical care for the incarcerated population at the Broome County Correctional Facility
  • PrimeCare would repay the outstanding $257,874 via credited deductions in its monthly invoices over a 12-month period.

“What the formal audit proved is that there was a breach of contract with respect to staffing obligations not being met by PrimeCare Medical,” said Sheriff Akshar “And the failure of PrimeCare to meet these obligations obviously affected deliverable services.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County Legislative Chairman Dan Reynolds joined Akshar in the announcement.

