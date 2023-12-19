Rotary Clubs gets peek at ‘Stationed at Home,’ a film shot in Binghamton

(Daniel Masciari website)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, members of the Binghamton Rotary Club were treated to a sneak peek of the film “Stationed at Home”

The movie was filmed entirely in the Greater Binghamton area.

The featured film is a black and white production set on Christmas Eve 1998. It follows the night of a taxi driver working the graveyard shift as they wait to see the International Space Station pass for the first time.

Filming took place in Johnson City and Binghamton in February this year. The writer and Director Daniel Masciari said they can not wait to show the magic of the area on a big screen.

“It’s very much about these strangers trying to find the meaning of home in an unlikely place I would say and a place that has a lot of hidden magic,” said Masciari. “So, Binghamton is a really big inspiration for the movie we’ve been working on it for six years and we can’t wait to show everyone.”

The film is currently in the post-production phase and the team behind it hopes to complete the project fully by February 2024.

