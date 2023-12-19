Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Friends of Kilmer Mansion honors John Mackenzie
USS Remlik Mate honored for saving crew’s life 106 years ago
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

Latest News

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville,...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend