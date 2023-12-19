Feeling like Winter

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly costly turning mostly clear. Low 22 (18-24) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Wind NNW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 20

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 28

MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 30

A cold front moving through in the morning hours will give us some colder weather. It’s

going to be windy with lingering snow showers. As high pressure moves in, we’ll

have mostly clear skies tonight.

Cold, but quiet Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday.

Cool and quiet for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies. More clouds

for Christmas.

