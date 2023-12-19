Feeling like Winter
Windy & Cold
TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly costly turning mostly clear. Low 22 (18-24) Wind NW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Wind NW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Wind NNW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 20
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 24
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 20% High 36 Low 26
SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 28
MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 30
A cold front moving through in the morning hours will give us some colder weather. It’s
going to be windy with lingering snow showers. As high pressure moves in, we’ll
have mostly clear skies tonight.
Cold, but quiet Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday.
Cool and quiet for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies. More clouds
for Christmas.
