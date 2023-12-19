Festival of Lights Community Night postponed for 1 more evening

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Festival of Lights will remain closed on Tuesday.

The fourth annual holiday event closed on Monday night due to flooding at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson where the event is held.

However, organizers said the festival will resume on Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. and it will feature “Community Night” hosted by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife, Jessica.

On Community Night, the public can get into the park for free instead of paying the $25 per vehicle entry fee.

On Sunday night into Monday, heavy rains drenched the Greater Binghamton area, leading to overflowing creeks and rising rivers.

