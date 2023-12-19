Festival of Lights Community Night postponed for 1 more evening

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Festival of Lights will remain closed on Tuesday.

The fourth annual holiday event closed on Monday night due to flooding at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson where the event is held.

However, organizers said the festival will resume on Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. and it will feature “Community Night” hosted by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife, Jessica.

On Community Night, the public can get into the park for free instead of paying the $25 per vehicle entry fee.

On Sunday night into Monday, heavy rains drenched the Greater Binghamton area, leading to overflowing creeks and rising rivers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies

Latest News

NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data
The Delaware River overflowing in Delhi, NY.
Watch: Raised rivers in the Southern Tier
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Watch: Raised rivers in the Southern Tier