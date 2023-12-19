Guthrie Hospital shares winter safety tips

(WEAU)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Winter officially started this week and with it, it brings a list of potential safety hazards.

The Chief Medical Officer Doctor Jon Rittenberger shared potential concerns that range from slips and falls caused by ice and snow to cold air and weather taking a toll on individuals with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or Asthma.

One piece of advice administered by Doctor Rittenberger was to pace yourself when it comes to shoveling the driveway.

“For folks who are doing good old old-fashioned shoveling it’s important to bear in mind that when we are doing cardiovascular exercise, preference of using our upper body you know where you’re shoveling and lifting and moving things, that is a larger stress on the heart than when you’re doing cardiovascular exercise with your lower extremities like I’m walking or bicycling,” said Rittenberger.

He also advised to stay warm and bundle up in layers to avoid frostbite or frostnip.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies

Latest News

Visit Roberson Museum’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ exhibit
Rotary Clubs gets peek at ‘Stationed at Home,’ a film shot in Binghamton
Whitney Point Central School District students to receive free meals
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire