Guthrie Hospital shares winter safety tips

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Winter officially started this week and with it, it brings a list of potential safety hazards.

The Chief Medical Officer Doctor Jon Rittenberger shared potential concerns that range from slips and falls caused by ice and snow to cold air and weather taking a toll on individuals with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or Asthma.

One piece of advice administered by Doctor Rittenberger was to pace yourself when it comes to shoveling the driveway.

“For folks who are doing good old old-fashioned shoveling it’s important to bear in mind that when we are doing cardiovascular exercise, preference of using our upper body you know where you’re shoveling and lifting and moving things, that is a larger stress on the heart than when you’re doing cardiovascular exercise with your lower extremities like I’m walking or bicycling,” said Rittenberger.

He also advised to stay warm and bundle up in layers to avoid frostbite or frostnip.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.