Lawmakers say they’re focusing on severe storms after rain drenches Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- After heavy rainfall, Sunday night into Monday resulted in flooding, New York State and federal lawmakers are pushing for updated legislation.

State Senator Peter Oberacker (R, 51), who serves on Albany’s Transportation Committee, told 12 News Tuesday that the legislature will focus on making emergency funds available for all significant storms, not just snow storms.

Oberacker said he is proposing “extreme weather recovery.” The Republican said the state is seeing more detrimental damage to roads due to flooding caused by microburst storms in the spring.

Representative Marc Molinaro said he’s working toward a bipartisan solution to update flooding legislation.

“The issue of both confronting climate change and the impacts of severe storms has been a priority for me,” said Molinaro. “I’ve been working on a bipartisan way to forward flooding legislation that would provide data and resources for communities to build resiliency.”

In Binghamton, nearly 3 inches of rainfall was reported in 48 hours.

