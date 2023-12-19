Meeting on changes after Broome County maps deemed unusable

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the Broome County maps officially deemed unusable, a meeting was held on Monday, Dec. 18 at the Broome County Office Building to try a form a new legislative map.

Changes must now be made following a Dec. 1 ruling from the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division.

Back in May of 2022, county residents and registered voters filed together to throw out the maps.

They claimed the specific problems included: creating county legislative districts unequal in population, using the wrong population data set, and dividing the Town of Maine into 3 districts.

Today the Broome County Legislature held a meeting to right these issues with their proposed map no longer splitting up the Town of Maine at all.

The proposed map appears to divide up the Town of Chenango more than before, the reported goal of the committee is to have a finalized map by Dec. 27.

