A much needed stretch of quiet weather

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Low: 18-25

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 34-39

Christmas Eve (Sunday): Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 30

Christmas Day (Monday): Partly sunny and mild. High: 43, Low: 36

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building into the region and lasts through a good portion of this week. No other weather concerns are expected through Christmas Day.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny under the high and by the time Friday rolls around there could be a few more clouds.

A weak disturbance will move into the northeast Saturday and could bring some rain or snow showers. The chance of precipitation is only around 30% so it is not guaranteed.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quiet and dry. Sunday highs will be near 40 and Christmas Day highs will be in the low 40s. Signs point to an even milder Tuesday.

