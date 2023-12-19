A much needed stretch of quiet weather

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Low: 18-25

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 34-39

Christmas Eve (Sunday): Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 30

Christmas Day (Monday): Partly sunny and mild. High: 43, Low: 36

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building into the region and lasts through a good portion of this week. No other weather concerns are expected through Christmas Day.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny under the high and by the time Friday rolls around there could be a few more clouds.

A weak disturbance will move into the northeast Saturday and could bring some rain or snow showers. The chance of precipitation is only around 30% so it is not guaranteed.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quiet and dry. Sunday highs will be near 40 and Christmas Day highs will be in the low 40s. Signs point to an even milder Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
A much needed stretch of dry weather!
wbng
Feeling like Winter
Dodged major flooding issues this time
Rivers peak then fall overnight and Tuesday
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Rivers rise, peak then fall overnight and Tuesday