Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a chimney fire in Endwell early Tuesday morning.

The Endwell Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the Endicott, Union Center, West Corners and Vestal fire departments assisted it with the second-alarm blaze at 12:30 a.m.

At 12:32am today we received a call for a possible Chimney Fire. On our Chief’s arrival a chimney fire with extension... Posted by Endwell Fire on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The department said it was a chimney fire that extended into the home but crews managed to douse the fire quickly. All fire suppression activities and overhauls were completed by 3 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

“There is never a good time of the year to experience a fire in one’s home,” the department wrote. “It’s especially hard during the holiday season. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this event.”

