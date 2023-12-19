NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data

(WBNG) -- The results are in for the 2022 to 2023 test scores.

According to data from the New York State Education Department, 48% percent of tested in grades three to eight were proficient in English Language Arts.

Meanwhile, when it comes to math, 52% of tested students were proficient.

The New York State Education Departments said not to compare the 2022 to 2023 results to ones from previous years because the tests measure different learning standards. The department has said not to compare the results for a couple of years now, notably due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

