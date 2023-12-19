Rivers rise, peak then fall overnight and Tuesday

Tonight: A few snow showers. Icy spots around. Low: 23-29

Tuesday: 30% chance of snow showers. Breezy and cold. High: 25-30

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 22-27

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 38, Low: 25

Forecast Discussion:

The powerful storm that brought 2-3″+ of rainfall to our area has moved out of the region and colder weather on the backside of it will build in tonight and Tuesday. Lows tonight drop into the 20s. Any standing water, or wet surfaces, will be subject to freezing tonight and will become icy.

Tuesday will be breezy and colder with highs in the 20s. A few snow showers are possible. High pressure builds in Tuesday night and lasts through a good portion of this week. No other weather concerns are expected through Christmas Day.

River note: water levels will continue to rise into tonight but will peak and then slowly fall tomorrow through the rest of the week. NO MAJOR flooding is forecast. The maximum river levels expected are in the MODERATE flood stage.

