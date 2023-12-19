Roberson Museum’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ exhibit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Every year, hundreds of volunteers visit the Roberson Museum & Science Center to help decorate the mansion for its Home for the Holidays exhibit. The event has been going on for 69 years.

Throughout the mansion, there are more than 130 trees. But planning for the holidays is no easy task. Executive Director Michael Grasso said it takes them nearly a whole year to plan out the holiday decorations.

The mansion has a section dedicated to showcasing many of the different holiday traditions all across the world.

“The point of the international forest is to celebrate the melting pot that is our region,” Grasso described. “There are so many holiday traditions from all over the world and the international forest is a way to celebrate all of those. We have decorators who come in who are involved in their communities, they bring in their decorations, they dedicate their time and it’s just a great way to celebrate traditions.”

The Home for the Holidays exhibit is open until Jan. 5.

