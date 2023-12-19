Rogers Center launches artist residency program for 1st time

The historic Stone House in Sherburne has been transformed into an artist sanctuary
The Stone House building in Sherburne, NY.
The Stone House building in Sherburne, NY.(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERBURNE, NY (WBNG) -- The Rogers Center is launching a new artist residency program to connect artists with the environment.

The historic Stone House in Sherburne can host two artists, providing them with all the resources to create work while they draw inspiration from nature trails around the site.

Edmond Caputo is the first artist to enroll in the program. He said his favorite part has been getting to explore the nature surrounding the building.

“Being at the Stone House offers its own parameters, which I have to work around or within the landscape,” said Caputo.

The pilot program at the Rogers Center, operated by the Friend of Rogers, is funded by the Statewide Community Regrants Program which is administered by the Earlville Opera House. The opera house gets this funding from the New York State Council of the Arts.

“The funding for this project was to try something,” said Friend of Rogers Executive Director David Carson. “We want to bring artists in to experiment, to pilot and to see if it had legs.”

The Stone House was built in 1835 from boulders pulled from the Chenango Canal. Even with its age, the building is equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, a living room, a full kitchen and an art studio.

“With a background of arts myself, I thought let’s give this thing some new life,” said Carson. “Let’s try something that allows the artist to lead in the revolution of this space.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helps to maintain many of the Rogers Center properties.

“It’s nice to be able to have this building to offer respite to the artist who will have the opportunity to go and explore the great outdoors,” said Carson.

The program is fairly new, but Carson hopes with time, more artists can take advantage of this space.

