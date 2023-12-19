Watch: Raised rivers in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Heavy rains Sunday night into Monday caused creeks, streams and rivers to rise across the Southern Tier.

Even on Tuesday, some flood-related alerts remain in effect for parts of the Southern Tier. A lot of those alerts address minor flooding issues.

On Monday, the National Weather Services warned that rivers could rise to at least moderate flood stage. Yet, by Tuesday morning, the NWS downgraded those warnings to at least minor flood stage.

The Delaware River overflowing in Delhi, NY. (Melvin Harrington)

The Susquehanna River at Vestal crested at 22 feet just before midnight Tuesday but is now receding, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, concerns surrounding the Chenango River overflowing caused Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar to postpone the “Community Night” at the Broome County Festival of Lights, which is located at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson. That river flows right next to the park.

Tuesday will see some snow and feel colder.

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.