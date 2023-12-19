Watch: Raised rivers in the Southern Tier

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Heavy rains Sunday night into Monday caused creeks, streams and rivers to rise across the Southern Tier.

Even on Tuesday, some flood-related alerts remain in effect for parts of the Southern Tier. A lot of those alerts address minor flooding issues.

On Monday, the National Weather Services warned that rivers could rise to at least moderate flood stage. Yet, by Tuesday morning, the NWS downgraded those warnings to at least minor flood stage.

The Delaware River overflowing in Delhi, NY.
The Delaware River overflowing in Delhi, NY.(Melvin Harrington)

The Susquehanna River at Vestal crested at 22 feet just before midnight Tuesday but is now receding, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, concerns surrounding the Chenango River overflowing caused Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar to postpone the “Community Night” at the Broome County Festival of Lights, which is located at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson. That river flows right next to the park.

Tuesday will see some snow and feel colder.

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies

Latest News

Festival of Lights Community Night postponed for 1 more evening
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Watch: Raised rivers in the Southern Tier