Whitney Point Central School District students to receive free meals

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITNEY POINT) -- The Whitney Point Central School District will now participate in Free School Meals for students.

New York State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced Tuesday that the state senate allocated $135 million in the 2023 to 2024 budget to help fund the program. Before, Whitney Point was one of the many districts that could not use the program due to the out-of-pocket expense required, Webb’s office said in a news release.

Webb said the state will not reimburse districts that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision for the cost of all meals not covered by the federal government.

Whitney Point Superintendant Jo-Ann Sexton the move has made an impact on the health and well-being of the students.

“There is little more essential than meeting the nutritional needs of children,” Sexton said. “The Whitney Point School District is so thankful to be able to provide critical healthy meals to all of our students.  It has made a tremendous difference for the children and families of our school district.”

Webb also ntoed that food is a key component of childhood success.

