1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A vehicle crashed into a home at 1160 Glenwood Rd. in Vestal Wednesday afternoon.

The 12 News crew arrived at the scene and witnessed one person in the house at the time of the accident. The vehicle, a Honda Element, did not appear to cause significant damage but, the wall and front steps of the house were affected.

The driver was removed from the Honda and put on a stretcher, taken away by EMS. The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

The Vestal Police Department, Vestal Fire Department, and Vestal EMS responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

