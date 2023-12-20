275 holiday giving boxes to be delivered to families in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (Democrat, 123), Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Broome County Veterans Resilience Project, CHOW, Broome Tioga BOCES School Nutrition Services and The Leadership Alliance have partnered to deliver a holiday meal for 275 families in need.

Lupardo said she is proud of the volunteers who packed up these boxes on Wednesday, along with the outpour of support from the community that made this project possible.

“A huge group of volunteers have come together to put together our holiday giving boxes and we exceeded our fundraising goal,” said Lupardo. “We raised over $16,500 to put together 275 boxes with this great team of leaders and all the great volunteers.”

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said delivering the meals that will feed almost 1,500 this holiday season is truly a year-round effort.

“It’s been almost a full year since we started, I think, last spring and we’ve been working all year long to get to this point,” said Aylesworth. “What started as a conversation four years ago: Here we are in 2023 putting together 275 boxes. It’s pretty cool.”

Those behind the project were assisted with packing up boxes by Maine-Endwell High School seniors in the school’s education class.

Students Lauren Dundon and Giovanna Battaglini said it warms their hearts to be able to play a role.

“It feels really good because during the holiday season, you want everyone to be really joyful and happy,” said Dundon. “It’s good to know you’re just making them feel a little better.”

“It’s about that love around the world and helping people out when they are in need,” added Battaglini.

Each box for a family in need contains everything needed for the perfect holiday meal including turkey, stuffing and locally-grown vegetables.

