American Red Cross says its in need of blood

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross said it needs blood donations for the winter months.

The Red Cross of Western New York said it has been experiencing a decrease in donor turnout this holiday season. They believe a big reason why people are donating less is because many are traveling, in winter weather or because of illness.

Yet, the Red Cross said it still needs to keep the shelves full for the patients in need.

Regional Communications Manager Meg Rossman said during January, they tend to see even fewer donations.

“Right now, the Red Cross is encouraging donors to come in and give something that means something this season by rolling up a sleeve to make an appointment to donate blood because this is typically the time of year when we see a decrease in donor turnout,” said Rossman.

If you wish to donate blood, please visit the Red Cross at this link.

